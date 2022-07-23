Lack of parking space inside Metro stations irks users

CHENNAI: Shortage of parking space at Metro stations in the city has been troubling passengers for some time. Commuters who are mostly rushing to board the train park their vehicles at random public areas, causing traffic and public disturbance.

R Vignesh, a resident of Adambakkam, said, “I take the Metro every day due to my marketing job. But, it is not an easy task to find parking at peak hours in the morning. If I cannot find space inside the station, I’m forced to leave the bike at a nearby shop, even at the risk of it being towed or someone damaging it.”

Recently, at the Meenambakkam Metro Station parking lot, a board was put up detailing the number of vehicles parked and available vacant spaces. Since the board showed that parking was full, a slew of two-wheelers was seen parked in front of a bus stand. This inconvenienced commuters, who struggled to board the bus.

In June, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had added more parking space at Koyambedu metro station with separate parking facilities for women.

At the time, CMRL officials had also stated that steps have been taken to expand the existing parking space at many Metro stations. “Unused spaces are being identified for two and four-wheeler parking,” they had said.

Officials cannot be reached despite multiple attempts.