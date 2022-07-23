Bus shelter in Stalin’s constituency in dilapidated condition

CHENNAI: Despite being the VVIP constituency, Kolathur that elected Chief Minister MK Stalin three consecutive times still awaits attention towards basic amenities as a bus shelter remains in completely dilapidated condition.

A resident in Periyar Nagar rued that the steel seating of the bus shelter in Murugan Kovil Bus stop on Karthikeyan Road in Periyar Nagar has been removed by miscreants making the commuters wait without a seat in the bus shelter.

“A homeless person, who appears to be mentally challenged, has made a makeshift bed in place of the seats in the shelter and has also converted the bus shelter as his home, “ the resident said.

He added that due to the presence of the homeless person, passengers, especially women, feel threatened.

“The bus shelter is located on the major road on which MTC buses to Broadway and Koyambedu ply. Despite repeated complaints to the Chennai Corporation officials, the bus shelter remains unattended. The civic body should replace the seating facility at the bus shelter and shift the homeless person to the night shelters, “ the resident urged.

The bus shelter is in poor condition despite the state government announcing refurbishment of bus shelters across the city. Based on the announcement, the civic body has floated tenders to refurbish around 850 bus shelters and construct more than 150 new bus shelters.

When asked, a Chennai Corporation official assured that a new seating facility will be installed at the bus shelter under the project and measures will be taken to prevent misuse and vandalism.