Water supply to be hit in south Chennai for 2 days

CHENNAI: Water supply to be hit in the southern parts of the Chennai as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has decided to undertake maintenance works at Nemmeli desalination plant.

According to a Metrowater statement, the 110 MLD (million litres per day) would be stopped between 9 am on July 23 and 9 am on July 25 to South Chennai areas like Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Velachery, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and others.

“However, alternate arrangements have been made to supply water during the above period for these areas,” the release said.

Also, the water manager also requested the public to store sufficient quantity of water use available water judiciously.

Residents may also contact the concerned area engineers through 8144930913 (Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur), 8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi) and 8144930915 (Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur) for lorry water.