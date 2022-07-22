Tech firm ex-employee resorts to stealing, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Korattur police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man, a former employee of a tech firm in Ambattur, for stealing gold chains from a jewellery store in Padi. Police sources said that the accused, S Prem Kumar, a native of Kerala was staying in Ambattur. He lost his job five months ago and to sustain his living, he took to stealing.

On Wednesday, around 1 pm, Prem Kumar went to the jewellery store on MTH road in Padi. He had asked the staff there to show him gold chains and when the staff were not watching, he slipped in two gold chains, each weighing 6 grams into his pant pocket, police said.

After spending few minutes at the jewellery store, he left claiming that he will return with his family to buy the chain. One of the staff noticed two gold chains missing and checked CCTV footages to find what had transpired and alerted the store owner, Mittalal. After a futile search, in the neighbourhood by the jewellery store staff, police were alerted. Korattur police registered a case and arrested Prem Kumar on Thursday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.