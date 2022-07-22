HC orders CBI probe in allegations against Ponn Manickavel

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against former idol wing chief Ponn Manickavel for allegedly colluding with the notorious idol smugglers and foisting cases against the police officers.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the direction to the CBI director on allowing a criminal original petition filed by Kader Batcha, a suspended DSP who also served as an inspector of the idol wing from 2006 to 2011.

The petitioner sought direction from the court to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, and Director General of Police to order a CB-CID probe against Ponn Manickavel based on his complaints against the former idol wing chief for colluding with the core accused in several idol theft cases and filed a case against him to ease the accused to escape from the cases.

While allowing the plea of the Kader Batcha, the judge held that “Taking into consideration of the international ramification of the offense, exchange of allegations against each other by two police officials, who were privy to the idols theft cases, the alleged attempt to screen the crime of theft and thieves, this court had no second opinion that this is a case to be investigated by the CBI.”

The judge further added that to unravel the truth and to secure culprits, as well as recover other antique idols which are still in alleged possession of the prime, accused Subash Chandra Kapoor against whom the investigation has come to stand still in view of the opinion alleged to have been given by Ponn Manickavel.

“The Director of Central Bureau of Investigation is directed to take cognisance of the representations of the petitioner and make a preliminary inquiry by appointing an Investigating Officer (IO) not below the rank of DIG of Police. Hence, the investigation of the crime of the theft of 13 idols from Palavanoor temple in Tirunelveli should be transferred from the file of the idol wing to the Central Bureau of Investigation [CBI] for re-investigation, ” the judge ordered.

The court also noted any concoction of fact and falsification of evidence in their investigation by any of the police officials in a case registered in 2005 against the theft of 13 idols from the Palavanoor temple, Tirunelveli district is made out, and the CBI shall proceed against them independently.

The judge also directed to file a report before the court which is trying the case for fabricating false evidence with intent to procure a conviction.

The petitioner alleged that when Ponn Manickavel headed the head of SIT, idol wing cases, was in collusion with the accused of idol thefts, had started to foist false cases on officers like him to quench his bureaucratic vengeance.

However, Manickavel claimed the allegations of the petitioner are contempt of court since he was appointed by the HC to investigate the idol theft cases.