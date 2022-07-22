Drive against drugs: 49 arrested last week in Chennai

CHENNAI: As part of Chennai police’s ‘Drive against Drugs’ campaign, Chennai police booked 36 cases and arrested 49 persons in the past one week and seized more than 40.2 kgs of ganja and synthetic drugs.

A major haul was by the New Washermanpet police, who arrested two persons for hiding synthetic drugs. Based on a tip-off, police team searched at a hideout near port staff quarters and found 80 grams of methamphetamine, 15 kgs of ephedrine, 35 litres of acetone oil.

Police arrested two persons, N Itha Ramesh (42) of Hyderabad and Faiz Ahmed Sheik (50) of Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Police also seized a car belonging to the accused. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Rajamangalam police too had arrested a 19-year-old for being in possession of 250 grams of Alprazolam, a pain medication.