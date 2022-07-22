1200-year-old Nataraja idol seized near Chennai

CHENNAI: A four and half-feet-tall Nataraja idol, believed to be third biggest in Asia, possibly 1,200 years old, worth many crores of rupees was seized from a shop in Sathangadu, Manali.

“Based on reliable information to Chennai Idol Wing CID, a cordon and search operation was organised at No.D-115, Iron and Steel Market, Sathangadu, Manali, near Chennai on Thursday. During the search operation the panchaloha idol was recovered, ” noted the Idol wing DGP Jayanth Murali on Friday in a press meet.

“It could date back to the early Chola period or the transition period of Pallava and Chola. We plan to seek the expertise of ASI, Delhi and Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam to establish its antiquity and the panchaloha nature of the idol. A physical examination and external analysis of the idol by the wing reveals that the idol could have been stolen from a temple, ” the officer noted.

Detailing the background of the idol, Idol Wing official noted that in the year 2017, a woman resident of Teynampet through an intermediary sent an application to the ASI requesting for the issue of a non-antiquity certificate for this Nataraja idol, as she wanted the same to be transported to Germany, where she is reported to be living now. In June, 2017 the ASI issued a letter to the applicant stating that the object cannot be exported out of the country as the object is suspected to be an antique. After that the applicant left the country as she was in possession of an antique without proper documents.

Recently, the idol wing received an input that the idol was

still in Chennai. “A detailed probe led the sleuths to Sathangadu, ” idol wing officers claimed.

“This idol appears to be the biggest Nataraja idol unearthed so far during the last few years. According to information available with us, the largest Panchaloha Nataraja idol in Asia is at Neyveli Nataraja temple. It is about 12 feet (3.7 m) in height, weighing more than 1.25 tonnes. The second tallest Nataraja idol of 9 feet is believed to be at the Nataraja temple at Konerirajapuram in the Mayiladuthurai. Another idol of Nataraja of 4.5 feet was unearthed while digging a piece of land in Adirampattinam in 2018. The present Nataraja, along with the Nataraja idol unearthed at Adirampattinam, Tanjore, so far appears to be the third biggest

Nataraja” officials claimed.

The accused Parthiban from whose premises the idol was seized did not

possess any valid documents to show ownership nor origin of the idols. We are trying to find from which temple the idol was stolen, idol wing official noted.