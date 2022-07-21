Sand replaced at snake enclosure after a decade in Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: Reptile enclosures at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur got a changeover and replacement of sand after a decade. The snake model, Serpertium, is the most attractive to zoo visitors.

The park exhibits 17 species of venomous and nonvenomous snakes in various exhibits, where the sand was partially replaced during the pandemic.

"During Covid and due to the closure of sand mines, the park was not able to replace the sand completely in the snake enclosures. However, the top layer of sand was replaced. The zoo management has made the necessary arrangements and brought up the adequate sand needed for the snake enclosures, " a press release said.

The sand bed in the snake enclosure is removed completely and the area is disinfected with a flame gun and replaced with new sand. Through this, the park ensures the quality and hygienic care for zoo animals.

Reptiles are cold blooded animals, and depend on sand to regulate theirbody temperature. Sand is a natural heat conductor, and it is able to give the reptiles the feel of digging, scavenging, and burrowing as they would do in the wild.