Monsoon preparedness: Metrowater to clean sewer lines in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has commenced mass desilting of underground sewage lines across Chennai as a part of monsoon preparedness from Thursday.

According to a Metrowater statement, works would be conducted in 1,460 streets between July 21 and July 30. "During the drive, sewer pipes and manholes will be desilted. In the 1,460 streets, as many as 500 machines such as 282 desilting machines, 161 jet-rodding machines, 57 super suckers will be used," the statement said.

Of the 1,460 streets shortlisted for mass cleaning, 162 streets are in Teynampet zone and 149 streets are in Anna Nagar.

Meanwhile, the water manager requested the residents to intimate the Metrowater about the sewage leakages and clogs by contacting the respective area officers and depot offices.

Prior to the 2021 monsoon, the Metrowater had conducted a similar drive and desilted sewer lines in 801 streets.