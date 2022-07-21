City

Fire rescue van can evacuate from bigger aircrafts now

The vehicle is designed to accommodate rapid evacuation of passengers from wide-bodied aircraft such as Boeing 747 and A350 during an emergency.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The 6X6 fire rescue stair vehicle joins the Airport Fire Service fleet of the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

The vehicle is designed to accommodate rapid evacuation of passengers from wide-bodied aircraft such as Boeing 747 and A350 during an emergency.

The stair is equipped with emergency lighting, beacons, water tanks, foam tanks and hose reels, for emergency firefighting.

The vehicle can operate on all terrains, tropical climate zones, and higher temperatures and is built and designed by Mallaghan GSE/NAFFCO.

The vehicle is now available in Chennai and Kolkata airports of AAI. Dr Sharad Kumar, airport director, inducted the vehicle in presence of AAI officials.

Chennai airport
Aircraft
fire rescue stair
Airport Fire Service
emergency firefighting

