Delay in operating escalator at Chengalpattu station irks commuters

CHENNAI: The delay in operating escalator at Chengalpattu railway station has been troubling passengers for over a month. Elderly and differently-abled persons find it hard to climb stairs, pointing out the risk of accidents while rushing to board trains.

A passenger speaking to DT Next said, “The escalator has not been operational for over a month now. I often see passengers running and rushing through the crowd to board trains. This could lead to unnecessary accidents.”

Besides, platform number one that is located at the entrance of the Chengalpattu railway station, passengers have to either take the stairs or escalators to reach the rest of the platforms of the station. In this case, passengers request the authorities to operate the escalator soon.

Another daily passenger working at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chengalpattu said, “Chengalpattu railway station is one of the important stations which witnesses huge footfall everyday. Elderly and differently-abled people are often seen panting and struggling to climb the stairs, hence Railway authorities should get the escalator working at the earliest.”

Commenting on this, a railway source clarified that the escalator has been set up newly about a month ago. “The escalator is yet to be commissioned. Workers have put barriers to set it up. Within two months, the facility will be operational. Until then, there are other escalators that passengers can use.”

Meanwhile, passengers say that it is a long walk inside the station to take the other escalator. Hence, they urged for early installation of the particular escalator at the earliest.