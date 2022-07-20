Traffic affected as thick smoke engulfs Radial Road

CHENNAI: Motorists were put to suffer since thick smoke covered the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road on Wednesday. The police have registered a case and are investigating where the smoke came from. On Wednesday morning thick smoke started to emanate under the bridge on Radial Road. Since the road was engulfed by smoke, the motorists and other commuters suffered due to low visibility and traffic was affected for an hour. The fire and rescue team from Tambaram rushed to the spot to control the smoke. Initially, the police said that smoke might have come from the underground high-tension cables due to a short circuit but later the electricity board confirmed that all the high tension cables are working perfectly fine and there is no damage in the cable. Few locals claimed that they heard a strange sound like a blast and only after that the smoke started to come from under the bridge. The Pallavaram police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the smoke.