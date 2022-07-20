Son tries to kill man for taking lover after his mom’s death

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 20-year-old youth who attempted to murder his father, since he started a relationship with another woman after the death of his mother on Tuesday. Selvam (48) of Kovilambakkam was a carpenter. His wife, Parvathy, died a few years ago and after that Selvam was living with his two sons. Recently, Selvam’s eldest son Kaviarasu found that he was in a relationship with a woman, which would lead to several heated arguments between the two. On Tuesday evening, when Kaviarasu returned home, he found his father and lover together in the house. Enraged, he took a knife and stabbed him in his chest. The neighbours rushed him to the Chromepet GH and from there, he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Meanwhile, Kaviarasu surrendered at the Pallikaranai police station. A case has been registered.