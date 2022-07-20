Man escapes kidnappers, search on for gang

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men who kidnapped a 21-year-old youth at knifepoint since he refused to give mamool in Pallavaram on Wednesday. Sasikumar (52) of Anakaputhur owns a provisional store on Bazaar Road. His son, Lokeshwaran, would also help him by looking after the shop. Police said two days ago, 2 men visited the shop and asked Lokeshwaran for mamool. When he refused, the duo threatened to kill him and left the shop. On the same day, six men intercepted Lokeshwaran at knifepoint at 10.30 pm and kidnapped him, while he was on his way home at night. Police said the group took him to an abandoned house in Polichalur and attacked him with wooden logs and knives, and forced him to consume liquor for the whole night. The group also snatched his 2-sovereign gold chain, a gold ring and smartphone. On Tuesday early morning, while they were asleep, Lokeshwaran managed to escape. A case has been registered and a search is on to nab the kidnappers.