TruBiz to upskill teachers of Satya Bharti Schools

CENNAI: Tru Biz Solutions, an Australia-based learning company has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, to extend cooperation in the area of building English proficiency for the teachers of Satya Bharti Schools. The online ESL (English as Second Language) training for 1,393 Satya Bharti School teachers will cover Listening, Speaking, Reading, Writing, Grammar and Phonics. The lessons will be customised on the basis of skill level of the learners ranging from beginner, preliminary, intermediate to advanced level.

The 10 hours training is a part of continuous professional development of teachers as mandated by NEP 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopal Garg, founder and CEO, Tru Biz Solutions, Australia, said, “We are delighted to upskill Bharti Foundation teachers and help them gain English proficiency.

We believe this initiative will be a life-time opportunity for the teachers that will develop their skillsets and capabilities to work in a culturally diverse environment.”

Tru Biz Solutions provides English training to the speakers of other languages in partnership with Language Training Institute (LTi), an Australian registered training organisation. LTi teaches English by native speakers of English and to those whose first language is not English. It has upskilled hundreds of teachers from different educational institutes in India. All Satya Bharti School teachers, who successfully complete their training will be certified jointly by LTi and TruBizSol in appreciation of their participation.