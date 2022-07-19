Sewage flows into Chitlapakkam lake; residents demand action

CHENNAI: Residents of Chitlapakkam have alleged sewage water flowing into the Chitlapakkam lake for more than a year due to officials’ failure in installing inlet sluice gates at north and west side of the lake. As the issue has been persistent, residents demanded action from State departments at the earliest.

Speaking to DT Next, a Chitlapakkam resident said, “Sewage has been flowing into the lake for over a year. We have made multiple complaints regarding the issue, including to the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change to complete installing the inlet sluice gates and also to allocate funds for the pending project. But so far, State departments have not paid any heed.”

The residents further went on to say that with monsoon fast approaching, the department should prioritise this request. “The departments are putting least efforts to save urban lakes from sewage or other sorts of pollution. In case of Chitlapakkam lake, with sewage already filling up the lake, in case of monsoon, the area is sure to flood due to no water storing capacity in the lake bed, ”added the resident.

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu government has allotted Rs 25 crore for restoring the Chitlapakkam lake almost two year ago. However, activists and residents claim no action has been taken so far by three departments such as the Department of Environment, which provides the funding, State Pollution Control Board, responsible for monitoring and Water Resource Department.

While the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Bench has already made a strong observation regarding pollution at Chitlapakkam lake, residents urge the Tribunal to intervene in the negligence. In 2020, the Tribunal observed that if departments fail to comply with the order, the head of the department shall be deemed guilty.

Dayanand Krishnan, president of Pradeep and Karthik Avenue Association said, “The Pollution Control Board has not initiated any action despite multiple complaints and despite being aware that there is a case pending with NGT.”.

Efforts to contact the pollution control board officials for comment went futile.