No fear of flooding in north Chennai this year

CHENNAI: Several areas in North Chennai will be relieved from inundation during the northeast monsoon this year as the Water Resources Department (WRD) has started the work of enhancing Kosasthalaiyar river.

“One side of Kosasthalaiyar river was weaker, which was the reason for inundation in Manali, Manali New Town, Ennore, Sadayankuppam, and Kosasthailaiyar coastal areas. To prevent flooding during the monsoon, this year several works have been taken up including bund strengthening and raising up to three to four meters, the work is in progress between Velivayal (Ponneri) and Manali. We’ve also planned a slop protection in the bund area,” said a senior WRD official.

The department will also remove the obstruction which blocks the water flow. A total cost of Rs 15 crore is allotted for this project by the government. Further works related to flood mitigation await for the approval.

“The major works in the river will be completed by August end, and the rest, including beautification and gardening may take a few more days to finish,” said another senior WRD official.