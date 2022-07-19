Actor Vimal's case to be investigated honestly: Court orders

CHENNAI: The court on Monday heard the case filed by Producer Gobi to quash actor Vimal's petition before Justice N Satish Kumar.

Criminal lawyer Gokulakrishnan, who appeared for the government, argued that the case should not be quashed.

Advocate R Venkatesh, who appeared for the petitioner, argued that there was no basis for the charge in the complaint against the petitioner.

Judge N. Satish Kumar, who heard the arguments of both sides, said in the order, "The police should investigate the case registered based on the complaint filed by Vimal honestly. If there is any charge, the charge sheet can be filed, if not, the case must be closed and the report to be filed. The case against the petitioner cannot be quashed."

A few months ago, Virukambakkam police registered a fraud case against film producers Singaravelan, Dinesh and Gopi based on a complaint filed by actor Vimal.