6-lane carriageway to come up on Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road

CHENNAI: To ease flooding in Sholinganallur, Perumbakkam and Semmanchery areas, the State Highways Department is all set to widen a narrow bridge on Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road near Classical Tamil Institute to ensure the unhindered flow of excess water from Pallikaranai Marsh into the Buckingham canal.

The department has invited a tender to construct the bridge with a 6-lane divided carriageway at a cost of Rs 12.36 crore to replace the existing bridge having 3 spans of 3 metres.

According to officials, the executive engineer of the Water Resources Department conducted a reassessment study based on the Madras High Court order. It focused on the effectiveness in conveying the flood water from the southern portion of Pallikaranai Swamp through the bridges in the Medavakkam-Shollingnallur Road and subsequently through the macro drain, Pallikaranai Swamp channel, Okkiyam Maduvu after the establishment of ELCOT-IT-SEZ.