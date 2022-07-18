Parked vehicles gutted in fire at Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A car and four two-wheelers which were parked in an apartment gutted in fire in Kundrathur on Sunday midnight.

Police said around 12.30 am the vehicles which were parked in the parking area in an apartment in Manikandan Nagar in Kundrathur caught fire. The residents who were shocked about the incident, informed the fire and rescue team and started to douse the fire themselves.

Later within a few minutes, the locals managed to put off the fire before the fire engine arrived at the spot. Police said a bike and cycle belonging to Devi (32) were gutted in fire completely while two bikes and a car were half burnt. The Kundrathur police who visited the spot have registered a case and are trying to identify the person who triggered the fire.