New Bridges to ease your traffic woes

CHENNAI: In the 1990s, MK Stalin, who was the Mayor of Chennai Corporation, constructed 9flyovers at major junctions earning the moniker – City of Flyovers – to the metropolis.

Though the State Highway Department constructed a few flyovers, the civic body has not constructed any after the 2000s. But now, the Chennai Corporation is all set to float tenders for 2 new flyovers. The announcement was made at the recently-held State budget session.

A Chennai Corporation senior official said that tenders will be floated for new flyovers in Ganesapuram and T Nagar and the work order will be issued in a few weeks. “On the other hand, measures have been taken to study the construction of a new flyover in Valluvar Kottam junction, which was also announced in the budget session,” the official added.

The State government has also issued an order allocating funds to construct a flyover at the junction of Konnur High Road and Strahan’s Road. T Nagar flyover will connect the existing South Usman Road flyover with CIT Nagar while the Ganesapuram flyover will replace an existing subway.