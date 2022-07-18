Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

‘Snarling’ lions in national emblem row not justiciable
— Rajasekaran, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur
No doubt the National Emblem is protected by the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. But the present issue is not subject to trial in a court of law. That does not mean the central government can hurt the sentiments of the people by changing the Sarnath Lions into one of the maneaters. Artistic appearance apart, it also exhibits the inner-aggressive nature of those who ordered its installation.
RTI Act does not override statutory rules framed by High Court
— Dr P Anand Kumar, NTR College of Veterinary Science, Gannavaram
The issue is covered by the judgments of the Madras High Court and Supreme Court. It has been held that RTI Act does not override the statutory rules framed by the High Court. It is not as if one cannot get to see the orders of the High
Court. One has to apply for a copy of the order as per the rules framed by the High Court.
Besides, every order of the court, including interim orders, is uploaded on the internet and anyone can have access to it. Apart from this, numerous law journals (including online journals) publish most of the orders. Professor, you are wasting your time on unnecessary legal conundrums.
