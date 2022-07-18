HC adjourns civil suits of Sivaji’s daughters over Rs 270 cr prop

When the matter was taken by the judge on Monday, the petitioners submitted that when they sent a notice to the respondents seeking their share in the property, the respondents said that Sivaji had written the will in 1999 for transferring the properties only to the sons. The petitioners further challenged the said claim by the respondents saying that the will had been forged by their siblings and the case against that will is pending.

They further added that 50 shares of Sivaji Ganesan and 650 shares of her wife Kamala Sivaji Ganesan in Santhi Theaters Limited were illegally transferred to the sons of Prabhu and Ramkumar.

Since the arguments of Shanthi and Rajvi were not completed on Monday, the judge adjourned the case to Tuesday.