Ganja peddler done to death by rival gang

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old peddler was hacked to death in Melmaruvathur in a dispute over the supply of ganja on Sunday.

The deceased was Ayyanar of Melavallampet in Chengalpattu, a ganja peddler. Police said Ruthrakumar of Chengalpattu, a history-sheeter, was also into ganja peddling. Recently, Ayyanar and Ruthrakumar had a dispute over jurisdiction.

On Sunday, Ruthrakumar’s group invited Ayyanar and his friend Veeramuthu for peace talks and asked them to come near Keelamur lake in Maduranthagam. There the gang allegedly surrounded the duo and attacked them with knives and sickles. While Ayyanar died on the spot, severely injured Veeramuthu was admitted to Chengalpattu GH by Melmaruvathur police.

Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Ruthrakumar and his gang members, who have gone missing.