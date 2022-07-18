Damaged drain lines bother Rajabhathar St residents

CHENNAI: In the past few years, Rajabhathar Street in Perambur was dug up several times by different departments and the metro water sewage pipes have been damaged. The street is flooded with sewage water, even if they drain it every alternative day the residents face the same problem. Locals complain that the concerned department is not replacing the pipes.

According to the residents, “Our street was milled sometime before the local body elections and we were hopeful that the road will be restored shortly. The Metro Water ensured they will replace the damaged sewer connection pipe, if they are doing so, we want the pipes connected from the Corporation Girls’ School which is located at the back side of the school. Without knowing the capacity, they have given the connection to this street as it is easier.”

Locals said that sanitary napkins clog the sewage pipes, which is the major reason for drainage water leakage. “We have filed several complaints to the concerned department, but still they have not fixed the issue permanently, whenever there is a problem, they drain out the sewage water as a quick fix. The delay in changing the school sewer connection and the process of relaying the road is still undergoing,” stated the residents of Rajabhathar Street.

They added that there is no point in relaying the road without fixing the pipeline. Unless the drainage system is fixed on this street, the local body should not relay the road. With sewage water stagnation has been a regular issue it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and people are falling sick quite often.

“In addition, the damaged manhole chambers were reconstructed. Residents are shocked to see that the manhole chamber doors have been raised by over 6 inches from the surface of the road. They tell us it is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government,” said Raghu C, another resident.

When contacted, a senior official at Zone 6, Greater Chennai Corporation said that the workers are identifying the issue and it will be fixed soon.