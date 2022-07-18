College students create ruckus as part of Bus day ‘celebrations’

CHENNAI: Students of a government college created a ruckus in Kilpauk on Monday as part of the notorious bus day celebrations on Monday evening, affecting traffic in the stretch for an hour. About one hundred students of the college marched In front of the bus, with some of them travelling inside the bus, tapping it and making noises, disturbing the passengers. Traffic was also affected as the bus could not be operated at nominal speed because of their antics.

Police rushed to the scene on information and cleared the students who were gathered there. Two months ago too, students had clashed over ‘Route Thala’ (route leader) issue, with police seizing several weapons from them.

Commuters have appealed to the authorities to bring an end to the menace as the students’ create a ruckus, unmindful of the menace they are to the society.