Argument over buying snacks; Man hacked to death in Avadi

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by his friends, allegedly after an argument over buying snacks at a Tasmac bar at Sevvapet near Avadi on Sunday. The victim was identified as Velu, a resident of Ambedkar Street in Thottikalai. He was working as a welder.

On Sunday evening, Velu had received a phone call from his friends to join them for a drinking session, police investigations revealed. He met four of his friends at a Tasmac outlet in Sirukadal. After buying drinks, they sat at a bund few metres from the Tasmac outlet. Preliminary investigations revealed that an argument ensued among the friends over buying snacks. The verbal duel soon escalated into a brawl and they started exchanging blows. In the melee, one of them, Selva took out a knife he was carrying and inflicted injuries on Velu and fled the scene.

Police rushed to the scene on information and rescued Velu, who was lying in a pool of blood. He was moved to a government hospital in Tiruvallur, where he was declared brought dead. Sevvapet police registered a case of murder and are investigating. The friends who accompanied Velu have been identified as Selva, Gokul, Stalin and an unidentified person. Police said that five years ago, Velu was involved in two murder cases in Villivakkam.