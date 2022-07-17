The way out of social media-fuelled hate and violence

CHENNAI: RECENT social media posts associated with Nupur Sharma, Zubair, Udaipur beheading etc., have generated a lot of buzz in the Indian media. Social media is an important and powerful tool that can also influence people and spark violence. In the recent incident of the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur, the perpetrators got influenced by the posts they read on social media. They had received indoctrination that people of a particular community were evil, and killing them would grant them heaven. The brainwashing was so thorough that they did not hesitate to kill a person based on his religious identity. The viral video of beheading on social media exemplifies how antisocials can use social media to spread hate and violence.

This incident highlights the dangers of posting incendiary content on social media. It shows how one person’s tweet can have a dramatic impact, especially concerning innocent people’s lives. Such inflammatory content on social media has caused rioting and severe law and order problems in several parts of India.

Social media is not just a place for people to express themselves but has also become a tool for criminal activity.

Criminals use it to plan crimes or even glorify the criminal lifestyle. Social media posts are becoming increasingly complex and are posing many challenges to the authorities in maintaining law and order.

The use of social media as an instrument for spreading hate has become a big problem in India. Communal organisations and fringe elements are using it to spread fake news, leading to violence against people from a particular community or religion. To prevent the misuse of social media as a tool for spreading hate and violence, we may have to take some essential measures to avoid it. Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter should be more responsible for what gets posted on their platforms. The government should make it obligatory for them to report the content likely to cause violence and hate in the community.

Second, the government should also make it mandatory for all social media platforms to have a dedicated complaint section where people can complain about any such content that they find offensive or violent. It will help provide immediate action on such posts and a record of such complaints, which authorities can use against the violators later.

Third, the government should try to work with social media platforms to develop a mechanism where people can report offensive or violent content quickly without having to go through too many steps or providing too much information about themselves; this will help in making reporting such content easier and create more awareness among people about their responsibility towards others as well as their safety.

Social media is a potent tool for a lot of reasons. Users can use it to share information, organise protests, and even track down criminals. One of the most important facets of social media is the ability to reach an audience quickly. People are more inclined to react when they see something on their social media feeds that affects them. The modern digital platforms should not wait for governments to impose controls; they should act decisively and proactively now.

Facebook and Twitter are not self-regulating when it comes to incendiary content. They are not doing what they need to do to protect their users. The first step is to regulate social media platforms. The government needs to make sure that these companies are doing their part in preventing the spread of hate because they are the ones who have the most control over it. If a platform is not doing what it needs, the government should step in and force it to regulate itself. It’s time for social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to stop being a driving force behind violence and start promoting peace and understanding among people of different religions and cultures. We must take social media regulation seriously and the responsibilities of the companies that own these platforms. We can’t just let them do whatever they want.