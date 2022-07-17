Priest arrested for stealing 46 sovereigns gold from temple

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old priest, a native of Gujarat, was arrested for stealing a puja set weighing 46 sovereigns of gold at a Jain temple in Kilpauk.

Police were investigating a complaint by K Meena Sakaria (54) of Barnaby Lane in Kilpauk.

On July 13, Meena visited the jain temple on Ranganathan street in Kilpauk with a gold puja set from her home, worth about 46 sovereigns. It comprised a gold plate among other items. She had kept the items in a bag and placed them in a corner in the temple. In a few minutes, she noticed that the items in the bag were missing, after which a complaint was filed with the Kilpauk police.

After perusing CCTV footages, a special team of Kilpauk police found that the temple priest, Vijay Raval had orchestrated the theft with an accomplice, Mahendran.

Police investigations revealed that Vijay Raval had attempted to reach his native town, Valsad by traveling in point-to-point buses from the city to avoid any trail.

He was arrested and the stolen items were recovered.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.