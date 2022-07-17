Poor response for EV charging docks at Metro stations

CHENNAI: Charging docks for Electric Vehicles (EV) installed at several Metro stations in the city have received poor response from the public. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) along with Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) began installing charging docks from 2019.

So far 20 stations have been installed with docks but sources claim that public response is relatively low.

Speaking to DT NEXT, T Ramesh, additional general manager of EESL said, “Though the usage of EV charging docks is relatively better now, it is still lower than we anticipated. Long waiting period and tariff rate of Rs 15 per unit can be the reasons for poor response from people.”

Ramesh further went on to add that usage will increase with rise in number of vehicles. “TATA Tigor and TATA Nexon are the most used EVs in the city currently. The cost of charging Tigor is Rs 200 for 100 km mileage, while for charging Nexon it will cost anywhere between Rs 250-300 for 180 km mileage. Battery capacity does account to the mileage and charging frequency, ”detailed Ramesh.

Sathish Kumar, a resident of Anna Nagar who frequently charges his Nexon at Thirumangalam Metro station said, “We have to wait in a long queue to charge the vehicle. Hence I come on Sunday afternoons to avoid the crowd. Additionally, the usage of these docks will increase if tariff is reduced. Anywhere between Rs 7 and 10 is affordable for users.”

According to EESL, six cars can be charged at one time from the currently installed charging docks. Among 20 stations, 15 have three types of chargers, while commissioning for rest are underway.

While the charging docks for four-wheelers are still in better usage, EESL says two-wheeler charging docks have not picked up since its installation.

There are two-wheeler charging docks at five Metro stations in the city. However, due to poor usage EESL decided not to install more docks at other stations. “As we noticed poor response, we decided not to set up more two-wheeler charging docks,”added Ramesh.