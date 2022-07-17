Not given a weekly off, constable attempts suicide

CHENNAI: A constable attached to Velachery police station created a furore within the station premises on Sunday by attempting to immolate self.

Police sources said that the constable Senthil Kumar was upset that he was not given weekly off by the station writer and, despite appeals to the Inspector, no action was taken.

Senthil Kumar had joined the police department in 2002 and has been serving as head constable at Velachery police station for over a year now.

For the past few months, he has not been able to avail weekly offs due to alleged preferential treatment.

Aggrieved over this harassment, Senthil Kumar on Sunday poured kerosene over himself and attempted suicide. Other policemen on duty secured him and consoled him. He was later moved to a hospital for treatment.

Police sources said that an internal investigation has been initiated by the Guindy assistant commissioner in connection with the incident.