Man dies after power cable falls over him at Nazarathpet

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man died after an overhead power cable snapped and fell on him while he was walking on a ground at Nazarathpet near Poonamallee on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Vasantha Kumar, of Bajanai Koil street, Sembarambakkam

Police sources said that he was electrocuted after the cable cut and dropped over him. Passerby who noticed this admitted him at a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Vasantha Kumar’s death triggered unrest in the neighbourhood as residents gathered in protest. They said that it was a tragedy waiting to happen as several electric poles in the area are damaged and in an improper condition.

Protestors raised slogans against Tangedco authorities and said that there are other cables too dangling dangerously in the neighbourhood alleging that despite repeated requests to Tangedco, no actions were taken.

“Despite repeated representations to TANGEDCO officials by the public, requesting proper maintenance of power lines and poles, such mishaps are reoccurring. They should check for these faults at least during rainy season,” a protestor said.

Police personnel pacified the protestors and promised action after which the crowd dispersed. Tangedco senior officials too told the public that the damaged wires will be replaced. Nazarethpet police have registered a case and are investigating.