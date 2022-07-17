Aadi begins: Fish sales go up at Kasimedu market

CHENNAI: Demand for fish went up as the Tamil month of Aadi started on Sunday. Seafood lovers thronged the Kasimedu fish market and prices increased at least by 50 per cent. Traders said that after a long gap they witnessed a brisk sale on Sunday.

"In the month of Aadi, the prices of fish are double the normal because people tend to buy fishes every weekend due to several Amman temple festivals, and distribute koozhu along with fish. This year we have been badly impacted due to poor catch, we were able to get limited fishes which led to surge in prices by 50 per cent," claimed R Mukesh, a fisherman and wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.

Currently, Seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 1,400 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) Rs 450 per kg, sea bass (koduva) Rs 800 per kg, black pomfret Rs 850 per kg, crab Rs 350 per kg, and tiger prawns Rs 1,300 per kg. Traders mentioned that the prices will remain the same for the next few days at Kasimedu market.

"Even after the annual fishing ban the sale didn't pick up. After three months we witnessed a brisk sale as thousands of people thronged in the market to purchase fish. Additionally, there are temple festivals that will happen through this month. Only in August mid month will the prices be reduced," said J Prakash Kumar, a retail trader at the market.