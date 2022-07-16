Tambaram traffic cop who sent obscene texts to student transferred

CHENNAI: A traffic police constable has been transferred to Armed Reserve after he harassed a woman, a college student, and sent obscene messages to her, during odd hours.

Police sources said that a few days ago, the constable flagged a parked vehicle near Maduravoyal bypass and found a young couple talking inside. After warning them to not park the vehicle at unauthorised locations, the police constable, Krishnakumar took down the young couple’s phone numbers.

Police sources said that Krishnakumar is attached to the Tambaram traffic police wing and is a grade-2 constable.

Krishnakumar kept sending messages through text and WhatsApp to the woman and continued doing so despite her requests not to do so. When she told her boyfriend and when the man questioned the policeman, he allegedly threatened him.

Based on the complaint, the top brass initiated a departmental enquiry and after finding the constable guilty of the allegations, he was transferred to armed reserve.