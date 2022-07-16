Married man, posing as IIT-M prof, marries doctor, arrested

CHENNAI: Chennai police arrested a 34-year-old man, who posed as an IIT- M professor and married a doctor, who now is employed with Chennai Corporation.

Further, the accused had also hidden the truth about his first marriage and married the lady doctor.

Based on the lady doctor’s complaint, police booked the man, V Prabhakaran of Jafferkhanpet and his family members.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused’s family members had spent the dowry he got from the woman’s family to start an eatery in Ashok Nagar.

Police said that the man’s family had got dowry worth more than 100 sovereigns of gold, a car among others. He got married with the doctor on February 7, 2020 after acquainting with the family through a matrimonial website.

“The man’s family who was in debt planned to get a settlement from the woman’s family through dowry. The girl’s parents who are in Mumbai agreed to the proposal believing the biodata sent through matrimonial website, ” a police official said.

Prabhakaran would leave the house every morning claiming to leave to IIT and return only by evening. When the woman questioned him, he allegedly assaulted and harassed the woman demanding more dowry.

On suspicion, the woman along with her younger brother visited IIT-M and found that her husband was not a professor there and that he had discontinued his Ph.d.

Police said that the man’s family used the gold they received as dowry to settle their debts, built a new house in their hometown and opened a new tiffin centre in another location.

Ashok Nagar All Women Police registered a case under seven sections of IPC - 498 (Husband subjecting wife to cruelty), 495 (Concealing details about former marriage), 417 (cheating), 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 294 (b) (obscene language), 468 (forgery) and 506 (2) (Criminal intimidation).

While the police arrested and remanded in judicial custody Prabhakaran, his family members have not been arrested yet, police said.