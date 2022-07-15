Vijay tax case: Penalty can be imposed after Jan 2019, says HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Commercial Tax Department (CTD) not to levy the penalty on actor C Joseph Vijay if he had paid the whole entry tax before January 29, 2019 for his BMWX5 car imported from the US in 2005.

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the verdict on disposing of a petition filed by actor Vijay against challenging the notices issued in March and June 2021 by the CTD to pay Rs 7.98 lakh as entry tax, along with a penalty Rs 030.23 lakh.

The actor claimed that he had paid the import duty for the car since there were no authorised dealers for that car at that time. He also noted that there was an uncertainty in the Tamil Nadu Tax on Entry of Motor Vehicles into Local Area Act, 1990.

It is noted that the judge clubbed two other similar petitions of music director Harris Jayaraj and a private hotel along with Vijay’s case.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that as the levy of penalty for non-payment of the tax as levied or imposed agains

“If the petitioners paid only after January 29, 2019, penalty can be imposed on them, under Section 15 of the Entry Tax Act only from January 29, 2019, till the date of payment of the full tax. Even still if any of the petitioners have not paid the full tax, it is open to the revenue to recover the full tax as well as the penalty calculating from 29.01.2019 till the date of complete recovery of the tax,” Justice Suresh Kumar held.

In June 2019, a single judge dismissed the petition filed by Vijay for the same relief. The earlier order was passed on the grounds that SC had upheld the entry tax for imported cars.

Justice Suresh Kumar also held that that since the liability of the importers to pay the entry tax on the imported vehicle has already been held in unequivocal terms by this court in V Krishnamurthy’s case followed by number of decisions; the petitioners are liable to pay the entry tax as demanded by the revenue.

The state submitted that the actor did not respond to the notices served to him thrice in 2021 asking to pay the entry tax for his car. After issuing several notices, the actor paid only the entry tax on September 17, 2021 and then approached the HC challenging the penalty imposed on him.t the petitioners is concerned, such a penalty can be imposed on the petitioners only after 29.01.2019 but not before that date.