Youth gets thrashed by woman's kin for sending obscene pictures

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth was badly beaten up by a group of persons after he allegedly tried to impress a 27-year-old woman by sending his obscene pictures and texts via Instagram in Royapettah on Wednesday. When the woman received the pictures from Amjad, she was shocked and informed her husband and other family members. As per the instruction from her family members, the woman ‘invited’ the youth to come near Lloyds Colony and when the youth reached there, the waiting relatives of the woman thrashed him. After being alerted about the incident, a team from Ice House police station rushed to the spot and ‘rescued’ the youth. Though the family members of the woman didn’t want to push the case, police registered a public nuisance case and asked the youth to appear at the station for 10 days on a daily basis.