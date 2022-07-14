Stalin to invite Modi for Chess Olympiad during New Delhi visit

CHENNAI: According to Daily Thanthi reports, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the 44th International Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram, during his visit to New Delhi on July 19.

A coordinating committee consisting of ministers, secretaries of government departments and higher officials has been formed to conduct the Olympiad. Besides, task force consisting of IAS officers and district revenue officers has also been constituted.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will begin on July 28 in Mahabalipuram, Pooncheri village, next to Chennai. The matches will be held till August 10. More than 2,000 players from 188 countries would be participating in this historic chess festival, which is being staged for the first time in India. Arrangements for their stay, including food, are being made.

Indoor sports hall for chess players is being constructed on an area of ​​52,000 square feet at the Portpoint Sheraton hotel complex in Pooncheri. Also, the work of upgrading the 22 square feet stadium into a sports hall is also underway in that area.