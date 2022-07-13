More than 900 research posters displayed at SIMATS’s ‘STAR Summit’

CHENNAI: The concept of ‘STAR Summit’ is future-focused research. It focuses on innovation and creativity and is integrated futuristically for the advancement of engineering. In keeping with this concept, SIMATS School of Engineering launched the very first research platform of its kind at an Indian educational institution a few years ago.

The Saveetha Transdisciplinary Annual Research Summit (STAR Summit) has evolved into a platform for young researchers to present their comprehensive research projects. This year, the final year engineering students prepared their projects and posters to be displayed, providing a glimpse into their scientific minds.

Arun Srinivasan, Director- Digital Experience, HTC Global Services, inaugurated this event to a great start in the presence of founder and Chancellor of SIMATS Dr NM Veeraiyan, Vice-Chancellor Dr Chadaram Sivaji, Director of SSE Dr Ramya Deepak, and Principal Dr Ramesh.

For more than a week, nearly 100 posters were displayed per day, reflecting the graduates’ tireless efforts. This year, nearly nine hundred posters were displayed, which is a huge accomplishment.

The winners of the STAR Summit received approximately 300 awards. This gala event of academic celebration of young scientific minds concluded with the promise of a magnificent one the succeeding year.

Students thanked their management and faculty for broadening their knowledge and understanding of a chosen field within engineering and helping them define their academic, career, and personal interests through the STAR Summit.