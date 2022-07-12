Over 100 Chennai Corporation Schools to get swanky new desks

CHENNAI: Students of Greater Chennai Corporation-run schools will get new swanky desks like New Delhi Model Schools with the civic body procuring 10,279 desks at a cost of Rs 9.8 crore.

“Under the Smart City Project, 10,279 desks would be procured for 108 Chennai Schools at Rs 9.8 crore from Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation,” a corporation release stated.

During the chief minister’s recent trip to New Delhi, he visited the Delhi Government Schools and took note of the infrastructure facilities, the release added. As of now, 1291 desks have been procured and handed over to the schools. The desks are specifically designed for the needs and requirements of class 1 to 12 students. The desks will be painted yellow for classes 1 to 3, orange for classes 4 to 5, classes 6 to 8 in red and 9 to 12 in blue.

Following his visit, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he would develop a model school in the city along the lines of those in Delhi. He visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya and was taken on a tour of the modern facilities including a swimming pool within the premises.

Under the CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) programme, the corporation has taken up development of 28 schools with building infrastructure and smart classrooms. The project is estimated to cost Rs 95.25 crore and Rs 76.2 crore funds are provided by the French development agency, AFD while Chennai Smart City Limited is funding Rs 19.05 crore, according to the release.