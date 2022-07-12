HC restrains man making defamatory remark against ex-min Jayakumar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained a man who lodged a land-grabbing complaint against former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar from making defamatory comments against the latter.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy passed the direction on hearing a defamation suit filed by the AIADMK organizing secretary. The petitioner prayed for a direction to restrain P Magesh from making allegations critical of him and demanded Rs.1 crore for making allegations defamatory in nature.

“The respondent had lodged a false complaint against me saying that I had grabbed his land. The police filed an FIR on the charges made by him and the same was carried in newspapers. However, I managed to get bail from the HC. Since his allegations were false, I sent a legal notice to him seeking damages for levelling fake charges against me. However, he did not respond to my notice,” the petitioner added.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed Magesh not to make any charges against the petitioner. The judge also directed Magesh to file his response within two weeks and adjourned the matter.

It is noted that the Chennai City Central Crime Branch (CCB) booked Jayakumar on February 25 based on a complaint by his son-in-law’s brother named P Magesh alleging that Jayakumar threatened him and grabbed his land in Thoraipakkam worth Rs 5 crore.