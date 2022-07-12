Four college students arrested for stocking 4.3 kg ganja

CHENNAI: Police arrested four college students supplying ganja and seized about 4.3 kg of the narcotic from them in Selaiyur on Tuesday.

Upon receiving information that students from a private college in Selaiyur were involved in ganja peddling, the police team monitoring the area on Monday conducted a surprise raid at the house where four college students were staying.

During the search, the police found they had hidden 4.3 kg of ganja and an electronic weighing machine and Nikkil (18), the first-year ECE student from Karnataka, Yeshwanth (19), Ramachandran (19) first-year CSE students and Allah Yeswanth Kumar (20), a second-year CSE student. All of them were studying in a private college in Selaiyur.

Police said the students received the ganja from a peddler in Andhra Pradesh and supplied them to the college students. The police remanded all four of them in judicial custody. A case has been registered and a search is on to nab the others linked to this.