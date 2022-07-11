Flower prices drop due to adequate supply at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Prices of flowers have fallen at Koyambedu wholesale market due to adequate supply owing to heavy rainfall for the past few days across the State. However, Jasmine (malli) rate remains high at Rs 300 per kg as the market received less stock with a sudden climate change.

"Due to continuous rainfall in the State, flower inflow into the market increased and led to a decline in the flower prices. "Even though the rates decreased, we still witnessed a drop in sales due to the retail vendors across the city. People purchase flowers from the nearby vendors at a higher price," said S Mookandi, Secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association.

Currently, Jasminum sambac (mullai) is being sold for Rs 150 - Rs 180 per kg, marigold Rs 70 - Rs 80 per kg, tube rose Rs 60 - Rs 75 per kg, rose Rs 50 - Rs 60 per kg, and damask rose Rs 30 - Rs 400.

However, the wet weather is not favourable for Jasmine, as the recent rains damaged the crop. The market currently receives around 7 kg against 20 kg of flowers daily. The prices increased to Rs 240 - Rs 300 per kg.

"With the arrival, Jasmine lost its freshness customers refuse to buy it so the flowers are sent to perfume manufacturing industries. During the pandemic, the industry did not take flowers for the past two years. And with the remaining flowers being sold we are not dumping Jasmine flower anymore," said another vendor at the flower market.