Cord blood banking crucial in treating blood cell ailments

CHENNAI: With Cord Blood Awareness month being observed, experts emphasise on enabling a community cord blood bank to provide cells, which can be used to treat several ailments related to blood cells.

Dr Pritesh Junagade, haematologist and oncologist, said “In most blood-related disorders that are treatable by transplants, patients’ own stem cells are not suitable. Hence, the best donor is often a close family member, usually a sibling.”

Often, there are no appropriate bone marrow donors and the cost of retrieval of matching units from public cord blood banks is quite high.

Lifecell International, an organisation working towards making cord blood transplants affordable and more accessible in India, through cord blood banking initiative, recently celebrated it’s first-of-its-kind unit cord blood transplant procedure of a 9-year-old survivor of Aplastic Anemia. Two children from Delhi and Hyderabad donated cord blood unit cells, which were used to treat the child through dual unit transplantation.

Dr Biju George, HoD, haematology, says that a high-quality match from an unrelated donor can prove to be life saving for those who do not have a donor.

“Maintaining a bank of cord blood cells is significant in a successful transplant to treat these ailments. A lot of patients look for a matching donor through a stem cell registry or donor centre. However, more awareness is required on blood cell donation,” he averred.