WRD to complete Chitlapakkam restoration work before monsoon

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) expected to complete the most awaited restoration project of Chitlapakkam Lake before the northeast monsoon. The department is yet to get Rs 4 crore fund for gardening, and sewage treatment plant. The official stated that out of 445 encroachments, only 76 houses are evicted near the water body.

"The maximum work from our side is completed, and we are waiting for the funds from the government for the allied component work such as gardening, sewage treatment plant. These will be split and done by both WRD and local body, " said a senior WRD official.

He added that after fund allocation, the work will be resumed immediately and expected to finish in one or two months. We will be able to complete the restoration work before the northeast monsoon.

So far, the department has completed the water body desilt, strengthing of the bund, constructed compound walls using grills, toilet blocks for public use. Earlier, untreated sewage water discharged from residential areas, stopped sewage from reaching Chitlapakkam Lake temporarily.

A total of 445 encroachments occupied near the lake, of which 76 houses were evicted. The officials has given notice to the residents and shop owners.

"The government has allotted Rs 13 crore for rehabilitating the people residing there. Once they are vacated from this place, eviction drive will begin. Followed by the remaining work under restoration project, " said the official.