The man of many U turns, but for city traffic!

CHENNAI: He is the only officer who had made so many U turns in last six months, and still keeps his smile intact. Yes, Kapil Kumar Saratkar, the additional commissioner of Chennai traffic, had been trying to improve traffic in many points on arterial roads in the city.
Most changes have been simple – Take left and take U turn – to avoid getting stranded in junctions. In the last 6 months, traffic police have implemented nearly a dozen such traffic improvements.
With two of such traffic improvement being executed from Saturday onwards, the traffic police have made 11 such changes across the city, including the one Anna Salai, which was left untouched by previous officers.
On Anna Salai itself, the traffic police had made ‘take left and take U turn’ at least on three junctions – Bata showroom, Pattulas Road and Nandanam. At Chetpet and Kasi theatre junctions too, the traffic police had made change with ‘take left and take U turn’ motto. From Saturday onwards, Anna Arch junction on Poonamallee High Road will have a similar arrangement.
“We’re getting positive responses from public on changes we made on Anna Salai,” claimed Saratkar who had been asking his subordinates to study each junction in their respective jurisdictions and come up with a de-congestion plan.