Sobha JV to build 2.5-acre housing project in Chennai

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Sobha Ltd has entered into a joint development agreement to build a housing project in Chennai. Property consultant Savills India said in a statement that it facilitated a joint development deal for a land parcel of 2.5 acre for Sobha Ltd in Chennai.

“We are looking to leverage the growing demand in premium residential through this joint development. The connectivity and social infrastructure of Velachery are going to be a bonus for this project,” said Ravi Namboodiri, Regional Head Tamil Nadu, Sobha.