City

Sobha JV to build 2.5-acre housing project in Chennai

“We are looking to leverage the growing demand in premium residential through this joint development. The connectivity and social infrastructure of Velachery are going to be a bonus for this project,” said Ravi Namboodiri, Regional Head Tamil Nadu, Sobha.
Sobha JV to build 2.5-acre housing project in Chennai
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Sobha Ltd has entered into a joint development agreement to build a housing project in Chennai. Property consultant Savills India said in a statement that it facilitated a joint development deal for a land parcel of 2.5 acre for Sobha Ltd in Chennai.

“We are looking to leverage the growing demand in premium residential through this joint development. The connectivity and social infrastructure of Velachery are going to be a bonus for this project,” said Ravi Namboodiri, Regional Head Tamil Nadu, Sobha.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

housing project
Joint Development Agreement
Sobha JV
2.5-acre housing project
Realty firm Sobha Ltd
Property consultant Savills India
joint development deal

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in