Former anchor held for tweeting libelous content

CHENNAI: Chennai police’s cybercrime wing on Saturday arrested a BJP functionary and former newsreader, Sowdha Mani for tweeting content intending to incite enmity and promote religious enmity.

Earlier this year, she had posted messages on twitter that only Hindu temples were being demolished in TN in the name of encroachment removals and other religious institutions on encroached lands are not touched.

After her advance bail petition was dismissed by the court for the second time this week, cybercrime police arrested Sowdha Mani at her residence on Saturday.

She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.