'Unwarranted post': GCP rebukes Twitter user for sharing beef pic

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has sparked an outrage on Twitter for rebuking a Twitter user who shared a pic of a beef curry.
The reply comment, which now has been deleted by the handle read, "Such unwarranted posts should be avoided" (sic).
The user had tweeted the picture on July 6, Wednesday at 9 pm with a plain caption 'Beef' in Tamil. For which, the GCP replied, "Such posts are unwarranted here," and that "unwarranted posts should be avoided".
The tweet by GCP has received backlash from several Twitter users questioning them for policing people's food habits and many even posted pics of beef as a mark of protest against the tweet.
After outrage, the Chennai Police issued an apology stating that the rebuke to the Twitter user was a mistake and deleted the tweets.
"@AbubackerOfficl Since the Tweet you posted was retweeted on the Chennai Police Department's @chennaipolice page, this entry was made on the grounds that private posts should be avoided on Twitter pages for public use. But we apologize for posting this onyour page itself by mistake. This is not about your personal preferences" the tweets said.