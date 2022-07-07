'Unwarranted post': GCP rebukes Twitter user for sharing beef pic

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has sparked an outrage on Twitter for rebuking a Twitter user who shared a pic of a beef curry.

The reply comment, which now has been deleted by the handle read, "Such unwarranted posts should be avoided" (sic).

The user had tweeted the picture on July 6, Wednesday at 9 pm with a plain caption 'Beef' in Tamil. For which, the GCP replied, "Such posts are unwarranted here," and that "unwarranted posts should be avoided".