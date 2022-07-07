Pvt bus on Chennai-B’luru NH goes up in flames; no casualties

An empty private bus was on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Sriperumbudur on Thursday morning. Around 11.30 am the bus driver Neelakandan noticed smoke coming from the engine part in the front. Soon, he stopped the vehicle and jumped down and within a few minutes, the bus began to go into flames.

The fire and rescue team from Sriperumbudur and Irunkattukottai rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Following the incident, traffic was affected on the National Highway for a while. Police said a short circuit in the wiring might have triggered the fire. The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.